Peoples Gas predicts lower heating bills for Chicago customers this winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As temperatures drop across Chicago, Peoples Gas is telling customers they can expect lower heating bills this winter.
The utility company is predicting the average customer will pay nearly 18-percent less this winter compared to last year.
The prediction is based on a 20-year average of winter weather and assumes the price of natural gas remains where it is on the spot market.
If both of those factors hold true, the company expects the average Peoples Gas customer will save about $145.
Meanwhile, Peoples Gas recommends these steps to save more on your energy bill:
-Turn your thermostat back 7-10 degrees when you're asleep or away.
-Seal gaps around windows, doors and siding to keep warm air in.
-Schedule a furnace tune-up for safety and efficiency, which can save money in the long run.
The company has a Budget Billing program to manage payments over the year. Some qualified customers can apply for energy assistance for the upcoming heat season. For more information, visit the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program page.
