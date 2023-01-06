Peoples Gas files request to change rates for infrastructure projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Peoples Gas filed a request with state lawmakers to change how it pays for infrastructure projects by changing gas rates.

The changes are not expected to impact your gas bill.

The utility company asked state regulators for permission to make the change, which would affect the process by which regulators reviews and approve construction work.

People Gas said the change is necessary because of how the state of Illinois regulates oversight of utilities, including a surcharge to pay for infrastructure improvements that is set to expire at the end of 2023.

