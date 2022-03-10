Peoria car thieves lead police on chase on I-80 in Grundy County, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Peoria car thieves lead police on chase on I-80 in Grundy County: ISP

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Car thieves led police on a chase from Peoria onto eastbound-80 in Grundy County Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a request for assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at about 7:40 a.m.

Police said the incident started with multiple cars being stolen out of the Peoria area. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene on I-80 near Morris and found police responding to several crashed vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Thieves caught on camera stealing nearly $1M worth of luxury vehicles from Evanston dealership

The incident is still active and further details were not immediately available.It is not clear if anyone is in custody or if anyone was injured.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grundy countypolice chasecar theftcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 of 2 suspects expected in court after boy killed in Burr Ridge crash
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
Jussie Smollett update: Actor's sentencing scheduled for Thursday
CDC could release new guidelines for masking on public transit
Russian warship that attacked Snake Island has been destroyed
More security guards, police on CTA amid crime spree: 'I'm afraid'
See Chicago's 8 'most endangered' buildings
Show More
Man charged in beating death of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park
Metra train hits pedestrian in La Grange
1 charged in River North Walgreens stabbing
2 charged in security guard's shooting death: Chicago police
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, PM snow Thursday
More TOP STORIES News