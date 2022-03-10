Peoria car thieves lead police on chase on I-80 in Grundy County, Illinois State Police say

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Car thieves led police on a chase from Peoria onto eastbound-80 in Grundy County Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a request for assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at about 7:40 a.m.Police said the incident started with multiple cars being stolen out of the Peoria area. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene on I-80 near Morris and found police responding to several crashed vehicles.The incident is still active and further details were not immediately available.It is not clear if anyone is in custody or if anyone was injured.