Person dead after apartment fire near Des Plaines

A four-alarm fire broke out early Sunday on the top floor of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Landings Lane.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A person is dead after an apartment fire near Des Plaines Sunday.

The four-alarm fire broke out just before 8 a.m. on the top floor of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Landings Lane. The North Maine Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Evanston Fire Department and Schiller Park Fire Departments assisted in controlling the fire.

According to a statement released by the Red Cross, approximately 35 apartments were affected by the fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed that a death had been reported as a result of the fire but did not identify the victim or cause of death.

Fire officials said six people, including a firefighter, were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Residents were not allowed to enter the building because of potential hotspots, officials said.
