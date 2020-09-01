Person dies after shootout with police officers in Pilsen, 2 others in custody, police say

Offender’s Firearm recovered from police involved shooting incident pic.twitter.com/ZixLiip174 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 1, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers returned fire and fatally struck one man after shots were fired in their direction Monday in Pilsen.According to Chicago police, around 10:45 p.m. officers in an unmarked car were responding to calls of a suspicious person in the 1300-block of West 19th Street and saw five people on the sidewalk. As the officers got out of their vehicle shots were fired in their direction."Early reports indicate two officers were in their squad car when an offender discharged a firearm striking the officers vehicle. One officer retuned fire striking an individual, who is now deceased. Two additional individuals associated with the incident are now in police custody," the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement Tuesday.The officers returned fire and struck one man in the back of the head, police said."Officers from 12 district responding to reports of a suspicious person in Pilsen. Officers were driving down the street, observed 5 individuals attempted to exit their vehicle and were immediately fired upon," Chicago police deputy chief Daniel O'Shea said Tuesday.No officers were injured.Police said a weapon was also recovered at the scene.Two suspects fled the scene and two others were taken into custody, police said.The specifics of the shootout incident and the use of force is now under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officer(s) involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.