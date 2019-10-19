Person falls from overhang at Starved Rock State Park

A man fell 30 to 40 feet Saturday from the Council Overhang at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County. (WLS Photo)

OGLESBY, Ill. -- A person fell 30 to 40 feet Saturday from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County.

The male fell about 10 a.m. from the Council Overhang in the eastern end of the park, Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said. His condition was not immediately known.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Department said that the county coroner's office was notified and dispatched to the state park that's about 100 miles southwest of Chicago, but could not confirm whether it was related to the fall.

The Illinois Conservation Police, who are leading the investigation, could not be reached for comment.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the Council Overhang, a sandstone formation with strong natural acoustics, has been used for hundreds of years as a Native American gathering place.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
