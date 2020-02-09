Person shot, killed Chicago police in Lake View on North Side: police

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed by Chicago police Sunday in Lake View on the North Side, Chicago police interim Superintendent Charlie Beck confirmed.

According to police, around 5:15 a.m. officers were in the 3600-block of N. Ashalnd Avenue responding to call about a disturbance outside a bar.

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck held a press conference Sunday morning just after 8:00 a.m.

WATCH: CPD gives update on officer-involved fatal shooting in Lake View

As police were responding to the call, officers became aware of an altercation where a man had been shot, Beck said.

According to Beck, officers then encountered an armed man a few blocks away who was believed to be a person of interest, when the man started firing shots at police.

Officers returned fire and killed the offender, Beck said.

"That individual is now deceased from a gunshot wound" Beck said in the press conference.

The person's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said.

"The officer who fired the shot has been transported to a local medical facility, he's being treated for bumps and bruises. He was not shot, but he did fall during his pursuit of the offender," said Beck.

No other injuries have been reported.

A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said.



The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) and federal monitor are conducting an investigation.

According to Beck, following protocol the officer who shot the offender will be placed on administrative duties for a mandatory 30 days while the investigation continues.
