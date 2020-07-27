Person fatally struck by CTA Red Line train in Englewood; service resumes between Garfield and 95th stations

[Normal Service*] Red Line trains have resumed making stops at 69th station. — cta (@cta) July 27, 2020

CHICAGO -- Police are conducting a death investigation after a person was struck by a CTA Red Line train Monday in Englewood on the South Side.According to Chicago police, around 2:18 a.m. a man fell onto the tracks in the first block of West 69th Street, the 69th Street Red Line station, and was struck by an oncoming train.The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.According to CTA, Red Line trains resumed normal service between the Garfield and 95th stations around 5:30 a.m.Area One detectives are investigating.