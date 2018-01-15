Person fatally struck by Metra Electric Line train on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 31-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Metra Electric train on the South Side Monday morning, Metra said.

The woman, identified as Lateasha Phillips, was struck around 11:30 a.m. near 47th Street by a train traveling to University Park. The train was not scheduled to stop at 47th Street.

All traffic on the Metra Electric line was stopped in both directions for about an hour after she was struck. Metra said trains may be operating with 10-40 minute delays.

