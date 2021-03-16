Person fatally struck by UP-N Metra train in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in Evanston Tuesday.The person was hit by an out-of-service train traveling just before 3 p.m. near the Davis Street station, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.The train was not scheduled to make a stop there.Service has resumed in both directions at reduced speeds through the area in Evanston.Evanston police said nearby streets are not impacted at this time.Metra police is investigating.