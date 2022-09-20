CPD investigating after person found dead in trash can in Roseland

CHICAGO -- Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Roseland on the South Side.
A male of unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can about 7 p.m. in the 100-block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information was not immediately available.
Area detectives are investigating.
RELATED: Chicago crime: Woman's body found in garbage can in Chatham alley, police say
A woman was found dead in a trash can in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood earlier this year, as well, according to CPD.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for the latest updates.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)