Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found shot to death Monday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, police said.According to police, around 10:00 p.m. officers were flagged down by a bystander in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street because a person was laying on the sidewalk unresponsive.The person was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The victim is listed as John Doe but is believed to between 14 and 20 years old, according to police.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further details about cause of death at this time.Area Central detectives are investigating.