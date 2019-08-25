Person hit by Metra train in Des Plaines, service running with delays

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 25, 2019

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a Metra train Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in Des Plaines, according to tweets on the Metra UP-NW account.Both inbound and outbound trains remain were near Des Plaines for over two hours, Metra said. Trains resumed service about 12:15 p.m., but Metra is advising riders to expect extensive delays.The pedestrian's condition was not immediately clear.