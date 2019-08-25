Person hit by Metra train in Des Plaines, UP-NW service halted

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a Metra train Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in Des Plaines, according to tweets on the Metra UP-NW account.



Both inbound and outbound trains remain halted near Des Plaines, Metra said. Extensive delays are anticipated.

The pedestrian's condition was not immediately clear.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plaineschicagotrain accidentpedestrian struckmetra
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Athletes compete in duathlon, swimming portion canceled
Swim ban issued for 25 Chicago area beaches
15 rescued from capsized boat, jet ski on Lake Michigan
Man missing in Lincoln Park lagoon after trying to save dog, fire officials say
Man charged with murder in shooting of ISP trooper
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Sunday afternoon
Show More
Man wounded in road rage incident: police
Latino Gourmet Food & Spirits Festival brings together top chefs
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
5th annual dog fashion to benefit local animal shelter
Florida golfer unfazed as alligator strolls by course
More TOP STORIES News