Person hit by Metra train in Des Plaines, UP-NW service halted

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Des Plaines, extensive delays anticipated. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 25, 2019

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a Metra train Sunday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in Des Plaines, according to tweets on the Metra UP-NW account.Both inbound and outbound trains remain halted near Des Plaines, Metra said. Extensive delays are anticipated.The pedestrian's condition was not immediately clear.