Person hit by Pink Line train, service suspended on West Side

Service on parts of the CTA Pink Line was suspended after a person was hit by a train Monday morning in west suburban Cicero.About 8:50 a.m., an eastbound Pink Line train "made contact with an unauthorized person on the tracks" between the 54th/Cermak and Cicero stations, according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. Power to the tracks has been shut down in both directions.As a result, all train service was suspended between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, according to the CTA. Trains were only running between Pulaski and the Loop.Riders were encouraged to use the No. 21 Cermak bus as an alternative, Hosinski said. Shuttle bus substitution has been requested between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, but it was not immediately clear whether the shuttles had been implemented by 9:45 a.m.Chicago police and CTA officials did not immediately have information about the condition of the person hit by the train.