Person hit by Pink Line train, service suspended on West Side

CHICAGO --
Service on parts of the CTA Pink Line was suspended after a person was hit by a train Monday morning in west suburban Cicero.

About 8:50 a.m., an eastbound Pink Line train "made contact with an unauthorized person on the tracks" between the 54th/Cermak and Cicero stations, according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. Power to the tracks has been shut down in both directions.

As a result, all train service was suspended between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, according to the CTA. Trains were only running between Pulaski and the Loop.

Riders were encouraged to use the No. 21 Cermak bus as an alternative, Hosinski said. Shuttle bus substitution has been requested between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, but it was not immediately clear whether the shuttles had been implemented by 9:45 a.m.

Chicago police and CTA officials did not immediately have information about the condition of the person hit by the train.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAtrain accidentperson struckChicagoNorth LawndaleCicero
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for slain Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps a foot of snow NW of city
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Flurry of activity on last day of candidate filing in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, and then cold Monday
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
Family: Woman dies after brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Show More
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Pastor says game room found in church building isn't his
More News