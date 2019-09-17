Person hit by semi-truck, critically hurt in River North

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a semi-truck and critically injured Tuesday in River North.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person trapped under a vehicle near Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive, according to Chicago police. They arrived to find that the female victim had been struck by a semi.

She was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Her age was not immediately known.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northsemi crashpedestrian struckpedestrian injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
Spend the night at first plant pop-up Chicago hotel from Orbitz
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Cancer survivor swims English Channel 4 times without stopping
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Show More
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Husband accused of killing his wife and 4 children: Officials
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
More TOP STORIES News