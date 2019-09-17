Person hit by semi-truck, critically hurt in River North

CHICAGO -- A person was hit by a semi-truck and critically injured Tuesday in River North.Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person trapped under a vehicle near Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive, according to Chicago police. They arrived to find that the female victim had been struck by a semi.She was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Her age was not immediately known.The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.