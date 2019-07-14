Person hit, killed by CTA Blue Line train in Logan Square

CHICAGO -- Train service on the CTA's Blue Line was suspended Sunday on the Northwest Side after a person was hit and killed by a train.

About 3:05 a.m., a person of an unknown age and gender was struck in the 2900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

They were pronounced on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details on the person's death.

Service was suspended about 3:30 a.m. between the Montrose and Grand Stations but trains were running again with residual delays about three hours later.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.
