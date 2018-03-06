Person in custody after attempted bank robbery, barricade situation on NW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A person is in custody following an attempted bank robbery and a barricade situation on the Northwest Side Tuesday, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery and a barricade situation on the Northwest Side Tuesday, Chicago police said.

An FBI spokesperson said an attempted bank robbery occurred at a Bank of America at 4671 W. Irving Park Road at about 10:43 a.m.

Police tracked the suspect to a house in the 4900-block West Addison Street. SWAT units were called and the street was blocked off.

"This is nothing out of the ordinary in Chicago, but for this neighborhood I guess it is a little bit too much because it is a quiet neighborhood," said Tanja Medic, neighbor.

The home's owners were not home and it may have been undergoing renovations, according to neighbors. The standoff lasted for about three hours before the suspect emerged with hands up. He was treated in an ambulance, police said, and then handed over to the FBI.

No injuries were reported. The FBI is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberybarricadePortage ParkChicagoOld Irving Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News