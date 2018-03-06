Person in custody after attempted bank robbery, barricade situation on NW Side

A man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery and a barricade situation on the Northwest Side Tuesday, Chicago police said.An FBI spokesperson said an attempted bank robbery occurred at a Bank of America at 4671 W. Irving Park Road at about 10:43 a.m.Police tracked the suspect to a house in the 4900-block West Addison Street. SWAT units were called and the street was blocked off."This is nothing out of the ordinary in Chicago, but for this neighborhood I guess it is a little bit too much because it is a quiet neighborhood," said Tanja Medic, neighbor.The home's owners were not home and it may have been undergoing renovations, according to neighbors. The standoff lasted for about three hours before the suspect emerged with hands up. He was treated in an ambulance, police said, and then handed over to the FBI.No injuries were reported. The FBI is investigating.