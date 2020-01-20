Person in custody after 74-year-old man stabbed to death at West Town home

CHICAGO -- A person is in custody after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death by a family member Sunday at a home in West Town.The family was arguing about 8:50 p.m. when a man, 38, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 74-year-old in the chest and arms inside a bedroom, Chicago police said. The older man was pronounced at Stroger Hospital.The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately provide details about the death.The 38-year-old tried to flee the home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, but was quickly taken into custody.A knife was recovered from the scene, police said. Charges are pending against the 38-year-old.Area Central detectives are investigating.