Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman outside Orland Square Mall, police say

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person is in custody in relation to the hit-and-run crash that killed an educator and injured another long-time teacher outside Orland Square Mall, police said.Orland Park police said they will hold a press conference Saturday morning with more information, and no further information will be released before that.Margaret "Rone" Leja, 61, was killed and fellow teacher Liz Kosteck was seriously injured as they walked in the Orland Square Mall parking lot Wednesday night.They had just left a staff Christmas party at a restaurant. The driver of a light-colored vehicle hit them and sped away."I was absolutely shocked, and I honestly couldn't believe it," said Maureen Morrissey, assistant principal of St. Michael's school. "I mean, we were literally just together ten minutes prior."At St. Michael School, where Leja was a technology coach, blue ribbons honor her memory. She previously worked at Marian Catholic High School and did pioneering work as an educator..."She taught physics here," said Steve Tortorello, Marian Catholic HS principal. "She was the first teacher in our engineering program here, helped us pilot that. So she was always very passionate."Jan Brown is a longtime friend. The two spoke to each other every day. She can't believe her friend of over 20 years is gone."It's gonna be an adjustment, she's a big part of my life," she said. "I am astonished by the grief that I feel, that connection will always be there."If you were in the area and witnessed anything or have any information on the offending vehicle/driver please contact the Orland Park Police at