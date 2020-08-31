Crews search for man in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor Sunday evening

Happening Now: @Chicago_Police, @CFDMedia , @USCG & @ChicagoParks Life Guards are searching for a man in the water near the 500 block of S. Lake Shore Drive. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/VrilTl4t8m — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 31, 2020

Person in the Water at Monroe Harbor 400 E Monroe. Reports of a person in the water after falling from a boat. CFD/CPD on scene, divers in the water. Update to follow 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020

CFD divers are out of the water, they will continue to search from the boat with search cameras along with assistance from the CPD dive unit 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 31, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews were searching for a man in the water near Monroe Harbor early Sunday evening, Chicago fire officials said.Divers were searching for the man in the water at around 7 p.m., fire officials said.Divers got out of the water before 7:30 p.m. but continued to search from the boat, fire officials said.The Chicago Police Department dive unit also assisted in the search, fire officials said.