Crews search for man in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor Sunday evening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews were searching for a man in the water near Monroe Harbor early Sunday evening, Chicago fire officials said.



Divers were searching for the man in the water at around 7 p.m., fire officials said.



Divers got out of the water before 7:30 p.m. but continued to search from the boat, fire officials said.



The Chicago Police Department dive unit also assisted in the search, fire officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
