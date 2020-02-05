Person in Garfield Park apartment building with gun sparks large emergency response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual inside a Garfield Park apartment building shot at a vehicle and sparked a large emergency response Wednesday morning.A male suspect shot at someone's vehicle in the 2700-block of West Gladys Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., Chicago police said.There was still a large police and fire response in the area about an hour later.Firefighters could be seen carrying a ladder down the street, and SWAT was called, police said.