Person in Garfield Park apartment building with gun sparks large emergency response

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual inside a Garfield Park apartment building shot at a vehicle and sparked a large emergency response Wednesday morning.

A male suspect shot at someone's vehicle in the 2700-block of West Gladys Avenue just before 8:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

There was still a large police and fire response in the area about an hour later.

Firefighters could be seen carrying a ladder down the street, and SWAT was called, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkbarricaded manbarricadeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow expected beginning Wednesday evening
Death of woman hit by state trooper in I-57 crash ruled a homicide: autopsy
Driver injured after crashing into Jefferson Park home
Troopers hurt in Lisle cigar lounge shooting released from hospital
Unmasking 'Crooked, Illinois' as nation's top corrupt state
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of State of the Union
Show More
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on Joliet Walmart merchandise
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
News Fix: Adopt a pet for Valentine's Day with Coors Light
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
More TOP STORIES News