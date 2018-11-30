Person injured by falling ice in Uptown

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was struck by ice falling off a building in the city's Uptown neighborhood Friday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One person is recovering after they were hit by falling ice on the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Witnesses described "sheets" of ice came down from the top of the Bridgeview Bank Uptown building.

Those witnesses said one large chunk, described as several feet long, fell on a woman as she was walking by.

The incident happened just before 2:30 this afternoon on Lawrence near Broadway.

After Chicago Police arrived on scene, officers blocked off the sidewalk and the roadway near the building as more chunks of melted ice came down.

The woman hit was treated on the scene.

Staff inside the building started clearing remaining ice from the upper floors as roads were blocked.

The eyewitness ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with said at first the woman who was hit appeared to be unconscious but later was seen speaking to the man she was with.

Police have not given an official update on her condition yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
falling icewoman injuredChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquake cracks Anchorage roads, causes fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
UIC unveils marquee with arena's new name
Cook County Clerk David Orr retires after nearly 40 years of public service
sheriff's deputy faces possible termination after bar incident caught on camera Sheriff's deputy may face termination after bar incident caught on camera
Show More
'Thank U, Next' video references female-driven films
Alderman Ed Burke lays low day after FBI raids Chicago offices
Marriott data breach: 500 million guests' information exposed
How earthquakes are measured
Search for missing, pregnant postal worker continues
More News