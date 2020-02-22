Person killed in Naperville apartment fire

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Investigators are looking into a deadly apartment fire in Naperville.
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Olympus Drive on Saturday morning at 8:51 a.m.
Crews saw smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and found the victim in the unit, according to a release by the Naperville Fire Department.
Companies continued an aggressive search and extinguished a smoldering fire in the bedroom within five minutes of arrival, the release said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries reported.
