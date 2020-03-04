Person of interest being questioned in fatal stabbing at Richard's Bar on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is being questioned in connection to a deadly bar stabbing on the city's West Side last month.

Chicago police said Wednesday that they're questioning a person of interest in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Kenneth Paterimos.

Paterimos was killed outside Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was killed outside of Richard's Bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on February 21.



Police said Paterimos had gotten into an argument with a 30-year-old man just before midnight. Paterimos was then stabbed several times in the arm, neck, and back, according to police.

Chicago police had issued a warrant for a man previously in custody in connection to the stabbing last week.

Police had arrested the 30-year-old man at the scene but he was released without charges several days later.

Police haven't provided any further details about the arrest.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered outside Richard's Bar on Tuesday to call for justice in Paterimos' death.
