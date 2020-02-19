Person of interest in custody in sex abuse case of girl, 3, at River North restaurant; charges expected, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Police said a person of interest was in custody Wednesday in a case involving the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl in a River North restaurant.Police released images Tuesday of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a toddler Monday in River North, and they said Wednesday that an individual was in custody.A 35-year-old man told officers about 8:20 a.m. the girl was in the bathroom of a restaurant in the 600-block of North Clark Street when a male pulled her into a stall and touched her inappropriately, Chicago police said.She was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where her condition was stabilized, police said.The suspect was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes and was carrying a white bag.Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.Police said Wednesday that charges were expected.