Person of interest in St. Charles hit-and-run crash that injured girl, 7, identified

UNINCORPORATED SAINT CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for the hit-and-run-driver that critically injured a child as she rode her bike near west suburban St. Charles.Detectives has identified Brian Quartuccio, 42, as a person of interest in connection with the crash.The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday in unincorporated St. Charles Township. The 7-year-old girl was riding her bike near the intersection of Geneva and Courier avenues when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.The girl, who lives in the area, was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and listed in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, she is recovering after suffering multiple broken bones.The sheriff's office said the male driver left the scene of the crash and parked the truck at his home before running away."I think the guy is scum for leaving the scene," said Mike Humbert, a neighbor. "I can't understand why someone would even do that."Deputies searched for the suspect by air and ground. They deployed K-9 units a few miles away after one resident spotted the man in his neighbor's backyard.Quartuccio is described as a white male, around 5 ft. 6 in. tall, weighing around 120 pounds. The sheriff's office said his long hair was pulled back into a pony tail and he was last seen wearing tan pants.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information about Quartuccio's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or investigators at 630-232-6840.