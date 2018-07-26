1-year-old girl found unresponsive in Lawndale, death investigation underway

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the death of a 1-year-old girl on the city's West Side.

The child was found unresponsive in the bedroom of a home in the 1900-block of South Harding Avenue in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Nicole Davis. She lived on the same block where she was found.

Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationchild deathtoddlerinfant deathsChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Food, fun abound at annual Fiesta del Sol
Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Show More
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments called 'hate speech'
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
Man shot in Rogers Park near Loyola University Chicago
More News