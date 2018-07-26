Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in the death of a 1-year-old girl on the city's West Side.The child was found unresponsive in the bedroom of a home in the 1900-block of South Harding Avenue in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.She was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Nicole Davis. She lived on the same block where she was found.Area Central detectives are handling the investigation.