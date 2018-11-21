Person of interest sought after missing Lyons man found dead in his car trunk

Brian Cruz is believed to be one of the last people with Paresh Jhobalia before he was reported missing on Nov. 10.

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --
Lyons police are looking for a person of interest in the death of Paresh Jhobalia, who was found fatally stabbed in his car trunk after being reported missing.

Brian Cruz is believed to be one of the last people with Jhobalia before he was reported missing on Nov. 10. Jhobalia was last seen in Downers Grove.

Jhobalia, 62, was found dead in his trunk on Saturday near his home in west suburban Lyons. Neighbors said his car had been parked behind his home until police searched it after obtaining a warrant.

Cruz is identified as being 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Lyons police, along with the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT), are investigating the death.

A possible motive was not immediately disclosed by police.

An autopsy determined that he died of "multiple sharp force injuries" and ruled his death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lyons Police Department's tip line at 708-442-4875.
