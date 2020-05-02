CTA

Person on tracks causes CTA Red Line, Dan Ryan Expressway disruptions

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on Chicago's CTA Red Line has been disrupted due to an unauthorized person on the tracks near 79th Street, according to a tweet by the CTA.

The situation is also affecting the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At approximately 3:18 p.m., the two left lanes near 79th street, both northbound and southbound, were shut down as troopers investigate, according to a release by Illinois State Police.

Injures are not yet known.

This story is ongoing. Further updates will be provided soon.
