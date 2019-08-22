Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks after altercation on North Side; Red, Purple line trains delayed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to an altercation reported near the CTA tracks on the North Side Thursday morning.

CTA Red and Purple line trains were halted after an unauthorized person was reported on the tracks. At about 6:45 a.m., the CTA reported trains were moving again with residual delays.

Police said they responded to a reported altercation near the tracks in the 1100-block of West Wilson Avenue. Further details were not immediately available.





Chopper 7HD flew above the scene and a person was seen getting into an ambulance.
