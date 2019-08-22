Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks on North Side, Red, Purple line trains delayed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red and Purple line trains are operating with residual delays after an unauthorized person was reported on the tracks Thursday morning.

Trains were standing near the Wilson stop. At about 6:45 a.m., the CTA reported trains were moving again with residual delays.





Chopper 7HD flew above the scene and a person was seen getting into an ambulance.
Related topics:
chicagouptowntrafficcta
