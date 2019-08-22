Person reportedly falls on CTA tracks on North Side, Red, Purple line trains delayed

[Major Delays] Red and Purple Line trains are standing near Wilson due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) August 22, 2019

[Major Delays] Red and Purple Line trains are running w/residual delays following an earlier unauthorized person on the tracks near Wilson. Service resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) August 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red and Purple line trains are operating with residual delays after an unauthorized person was reported on the tracks Thursday morning.Trains were standing near the Wilson stop. At about 6:45 a.m., the CTA reported trains were moving again with residual delays.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene and a person was seen getting into an ambulance.