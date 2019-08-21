Person shot by Chicago cop in Hyde Park intervening possible burglary at neighbor's home

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer shot someone Wednesday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The officer shot someone while intervening in a possible burglary at a neighbor's home about 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.



The suspected burglar left the area but has not showed up at any hospitals, Guglielmi said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
