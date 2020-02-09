Person shot by Chicago police in Lake View on North Side: officials

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Chicago police Sunday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

According to preliminary information from Chicago police, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 3600-block of North Ashland Avenue.

An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.



The person's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, according to spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.

Guglielmi said detectives will provide updates as more details become available.



