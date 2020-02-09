Person shot by Chicago police in Lake View on North Side: officials

Officer Involved Shooting at 3600 BLK of N Ashland. Preliminary: an armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police. Detectives and news affairs are responding to the scene to gather facts and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/IkL2JNp1pL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 9, 2020

#BREAKING: Chicago Police-involved shooting on 3600 block of N Ashland. CPD’s @AJGuglielmi says preliminarily “armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police.” On-scene, police say they’ve recovered a handgun & will review body camera footage w/ COPA (also here). pic.twitter.com/9RXc7XEDi2 — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) February 9, 2020

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Chicago police Sunday morning in Lake View on the North Side.According to preliminary information from Chicago police, the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 3600-block of North Ashland Avenue.An "armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Sunday morning.The person's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, police said.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, according to spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.Guglielmi said detectives will provide updates as more details become available.