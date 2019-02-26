Person shot by Chicago police officer, police say

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was shot by a Chicago police officer in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night, police confirm.

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

In a tweet, CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi characterized the person shot as a "suspect." No further identifying information was provided by authorities.

No further information was available.
