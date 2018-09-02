Person shot, critically wounded in West Pullman

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West 129th Place and found a male victim, whose age hasn't been released, lying in the street, Chicago police said.

He had been shot in his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, according to police.

Officers saw a man walk away from the body when they showed up, police said. He entered a blue minivan and fled the officers who followed him. They lost sight of him after he left the car and ran away.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
