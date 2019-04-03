Crime & Safety

2 in custody after person shot multiple times near Durham County courthouse

One person is recovering after being shot multiple times near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot multiple times near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at 501 South Dillard St.



Officials said an altercation took place near the courthouse before a person was shot multiple times. The victim then walked to the courthouse and collapsed.

A Durham Police Department spokesperson said the victim's condition is considered serious but stable.

Following a short police chase, two suspects in connection with the shooting were taken into custody on Geer Street.

ABC11 crews saw a white SUV with its doors open on the side of Geer Street that was possibly part of the investigation.

This white SUV stopped on Geer Street was possibly connected to the Durham courthouse shooting.



One witness told ABC11 crews they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.



The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released.

Dillard Street is closed from Mangum Street to Roxboro in front of the courthouse. Officials said all courthouse business is still taking place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.
