Person shot on CTA Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, he said.

"All train cars are blanketed in HD-camera technology, and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station due to an "injured customer," and there were delays. A shuttle was also being offered between LaSalle and Racine.

