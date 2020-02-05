Person shot on CTA Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A stabbing on the Jackson CTA Red Line platform left a popular street performer seriously injured, Chicago fire officials said. A woman is in custody.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5905847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5828363" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.

CHICAGO -- A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.A male victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition, he said."All train cars are blanketed in HD-camera technology, and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station due to an "injured customer," and there were delays. A shuttle was also being offered between LaSalle and Racine.