Dan Ryan shooting: Person shot in inbound lanes between 79th, 87th, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police responded to a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.Illinois State Police said a person was struck by gunfire in the inbound lanes between 79th and 87th streets. The inbound entrance ramps at 79th, 83rd and 87th are being closed while police investigate.[Ads /]Police said the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but did not provide additional details.