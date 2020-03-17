expressway shooting

Dan Ryan shooting: Person shot in inbound lanes between 79th, 87th, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police responded to a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said a person was struck by gunfire in the inbound lanes between 79th and 87th streets. The inbound entrance ramps at 79th, 83rd and 87th are being closed while police investigate.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but did not provide additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
