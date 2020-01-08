Person shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan; ramps reopen, ISP says

A person was shot early Wednesday morning while driving on the ramp from Stevenson Expressway to the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot early Wednesday morning while driving on the ramp from Stevenson Expressway to the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

According to police, around 1:10 a.m. three people were in a vehicle when shots were fired as they were driving on the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to northbound Interstate 94.

One person in the vehicle was shot in the back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two people inside the vehicle were not struck, ISP said.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, police said.

Both southbound and northbound ramps from the Stevenson to the northbound Dan Ryan were closed briefly while Illinois State Police investigated.

No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenexpressway shootingchicago shootingshots firedillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday
'Jeopardy James' Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer
Viral New Year's Eve video leads to Gary man's arrest, 28 weapons recovered in search
CTA Red Line trains temporarily re-routed due to bomb scare at Grand
Show More
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Joliet City Council votes to build water pipeline to Lake Michigan
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
Ill. lawmakers call for end of solitary confinement, restraints at schools
More TOP STORIES News