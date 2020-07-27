Person shot while riding Divvy bike in Washington Park on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head Monday in Washington Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 2:00 a.m. officers discovered an unresponsive man on the sidewalk in the 5100-block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.A Divvy bicycle was found next to the man.He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No further details were immediately available.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.