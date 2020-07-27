Person shot while riding Divvy bike in Washington Park on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head Monday in Washington Park on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m. officers discovered an unresponsive man on the sidewalk in the 5100-block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

A Divvy bicycle was found next to the man.

He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No further details were immediately available.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington parkchicagochicago shootingchicago violencebicycleman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evanston police investigate 2 deadly shootings in 2 days, blocks apart
54 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Indiana mask mandate begins Monday
4 kayakers rescued from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park
IL reports 1 new death; 1,541 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
Video, 911 audio released in Indiana police dog mauling
Mel Gibson reveals COVID-19 hospitalization
Show More
Person fatally struck by CTA Red Line train in Englewood
Bagged salad recall expands; More than 600 infections reported
US Coin Task Force to tackle shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago Weather: Few showers, storms Monday
Glenview man shot to death near Evanston Red Line station ID'd
More TOP STORIES News