Chicago Fire Department officials report that a person has been struck by a CTA red line train.The person was struck at 47th street at approximately 11:22 a.m., police said. The person was taken to the hospital.Trains are stopped in both directions. A shuttle is carrying passengers between 35th Street and 63rd Street.It is unknown how the person was struck or why they were on the tracks. There has been no word as to when red line service will be restored.