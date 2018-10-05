Red Line trains stopped after person struck at Harrison stop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was struck by a CTA Red Line train Friday night, officials said.

Red Line trains were halted in both directions at the Harrison station due to a medical emergency on the tracks, according to a 7:45 p.m. CTA tweet. The trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak stations.


The CTA also suggested the No. 29 State Street bus as an alternative mode of travel.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story.
