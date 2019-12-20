Suspected robbers throw person into display case at Loop men's clothing store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual was thrown into a display case after trying to confront four robbers in a designer men's clothing store Friday afternoon in Chicago's Loop, police said.

Four male suspects entered Syd Jerome, located near the intersection of Clark and Madison streets, about 2:15 p.m. and stole merchandise, according to Chicago police. As the robbers attempted to leave, a witness confronted them.

That was when the individual was thrown into a nearby display case, which broke, causing the person to be cut on his face, hands and back. The four drove west in a red vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcrimechicago crimerobberychicago violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer found guilty in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
Man calls 911 to say he killed someone on North Side: police
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
VIDEO: Top 10 Chicago weather events of the decade
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
Show More
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
ABC News to premiere 2-hour special, 8-episode podcast on Epstein
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
Man admits killing girlfriend on cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News