Suspected robbers throw person into display case at Loop men's clothing store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An individual was thrown into a display case after trying to confront four robbers in a designer men's clothing store Friday afternoon in Chicago's Loop, police said.Four male suspects entered Syd Jerome, located near the intersection of Clark and Madison streets, about 2:15 p.m. and stole merchandise, according to Chicago police. As the robbers attempted to leave, a witness confronted them.That was when the individual was thrown into a nearby display case, which broke, causing the person to be cut on his face, hands and back. The four drove west in a red vehicle, according to police.The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.