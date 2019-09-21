Person wanted for sexual assault in Humboldt Park bathroom: police

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a boy Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.The male juvenile was in a bathroom at the park about 7 p.m. when a male walked in and placed his hand on the juvenile's groin area, Chicago police said. The male also took the juvenile's hand and placed it on his groin area.The suspect, of an unknown age, is described as weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, black sweater and blue jeans, police said. He had "king" tattooed across his fingers and a "fork with a crown" tattoo.Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.