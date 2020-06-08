Quick Tip

Experts warn you could be overpaying for streaming services or missing out on rewards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three in 10 Americans added a streaming service during the pandemic, according to a CreditCards.com survey.

But experts warn that some people don't know how they are paying for these subscriptions.

You could be overpaying or missing out on rewards. Some credit cards even offer bonus streaming rewards categories, that you could be missing out on.

You can check your payment method and cost of your subscription online andreconsider your streaming accounts.

Whether you cancel or cut down on streaming services, there are things you can do to send some money toward your savings.
