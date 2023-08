We have "Jackie" and Rachel Klousnitzer and Emily Shekleton from with Anti-Cruelty Society.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7 features the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, August 4, 5-month-old Jackie was showcased. She's currently at the Anti-Cruelty Society in River North, IL. Per Rachel Klousnitzer, the senior director of marketing and community,

Jackie is a sweet and loveable Labrador Retriever Mix. Anyone interested in adopting Jackie or another animal, click here or call staff members at 312-644-8338.