Pets & Animals

Pet Food Pantry 'Paw Salvation' holds event, giveaway in Chicago

Pantry helps low-income, homeless people, veterans with pets
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pet Food Pantry 'Paw Salvation' holds event for homeless people, veterans, giveaway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big turn out Saturday at a pet food pantry in Chicago..

It took place at the First Immanuel Lutheran Church on Ashland in the city's Illinois Medical District neighborhood.

Paw Salvation, which is based in suburban Posen, focuses on helping low-income, homeless people, and veterans, with their pets.

The group holds monthly pantries at various locations.

The event also included a giveaway of new and gently used sneakers, by Sneaker Heartz. They are a Chicago non-profit whose mission is to get shoes on those who need them most.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagohomelessfree foodveteransfood bank
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Maine teen plotted mass murder at Chicago mosques, synagogues: FBI
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
At least 64 civilians killed in Ukraine as Russia zeros in on Kyiv: UN
Ukraine supporters hold 100-vehicle-long caravan through downtown
Businesswoman allegedly raped by Skokie hotel guard awarded $1.8M
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
Show More
SUV crashes into gas pump, causing fire
Chicago Archdiocese holds prayers to end war in Ukraine
Street renamed after CFD lieutenant killed during attempted carjacking
Woman found fatally shot inside SUV in Albany Park: CPD
1 in custody after 2 stabbed outside House of Blues: CPD
More TOP STORIES News