Pet Food Pantry 'Paw Salvation' holds event, giveaway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big turn out Saturday at a pet food pantry in Chicago..It took place at the First Immanuel Lutheran Church on Ashland in the city's Illinois Medical District neighborhood. Paw Salvation , which is based in suburban Posen, focuses on helping low-income, homeless people, and veterans, with their pets.The group holds monthly pantries at various locations.The event also included a giveaway of new and gently used sneakers, by Sneaker Heartz. They are a Chicago non-profit whose mission is to get shoes on those who need them most.