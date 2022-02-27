Pet Food Pantry 'Paw Salvation' holds event, giveaway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big turn out Saturday at a pet food pantry in Chicago..
It took place at the First Immanuel Lutheran Church on Ashland in the city's Illinois Medical District neighborhood.
Paw Salvation, which is based in suburban Posen, focuses on helping low-income, homeless people, and veterans, with their pets.
The group holds monthly pantries at various locations.
The event also included a giveaway of new and gently used sneakers, by Sneaker Heartz. They are a Chicago non-profit whose mission is to get shoes on those who need them most.
