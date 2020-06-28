Education

Pete Buttigieg to teach, do research at Notre Dame in 2020-2021 academic year

By South Bend Tribune

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The University of Notre Dame has hired former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as a researcher and teacher for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The university announced last week that as a faculty fellow in the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study, Buttigieg will work on two research projects: one that explores how to restore trust in political institutions and another that considers the forces shaping the 2020s.

The South Bend Tribune reports he joins a group of more than 30 faculty, graduate and undergraduate fellows who will conduct research on the nature of trust.

He'll also will teach an undergraduate course on the importance of trust in different fields.
