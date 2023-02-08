Peter Salvino cause of death: Northwestern student pulled from Diversey Harbor ruled accidental

25-year-old's phone last pinged near Diversey Harbor; friend said he had been on his way home to area of 800 W. Lill Avenue

The body of Northwestern PhD student Peter Salvino, missing since late Saturday night, was pulled from Diversey Harbor Tuesday, officials said.

CHICAGO -- The death of a Northwestern University student pulled from Diversey Harbor late last year has been ruled accidental.

Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old doctoral candidate, died from drowning with ethanol intoxication a contributing factor, according to autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner.

Salvino was reported missing in late December after leaving a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace.

Peter Salvino as seen at the Weiner's Circle Saturday night on surveillance footage. Courtesy of the Weiner's Circle.

His body was found a few days later in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive by members of the police marine unit. Salvino's cell phone had last pinged at a location near Diversey Harbor, police said.

Salvino was a graduate research assistant in the laboratory of Dr. Lucas Pinto, according to Northwestern University.

"My heart goes out to [ Peter's family and friends. ] And also to all the wonderful members of my lab, who loved Peter," Pinto said in a Tweet shortly after Salvino was found. "We're so grateful you came along for the ride with us, Peter. We will miss you so much."

Pinto declined to comment Wednesday following the release of the autopsy results.

